Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $533,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in American Tower by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Tower by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT opened at $281.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.59. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $283.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

