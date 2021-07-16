Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

