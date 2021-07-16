Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 57,254 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Css LLC Il owned 0.70% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 100,000 shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE IVAN opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

