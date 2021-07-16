Veritable L.P. Has $797,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 10,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $151.79 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.