Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255,941 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

Shares of A opened at $148.96 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

