Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,560 shares of company stock worth $7,418,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

