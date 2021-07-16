Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,629,000 after buying an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $48,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 358,328 shares worth $16,909,516. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.