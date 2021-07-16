Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 9714321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
RYCEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
