Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.30

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 9714321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

RYCEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.