Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.04.

WFC stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 12,244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

