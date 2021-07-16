Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 37,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 63,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

