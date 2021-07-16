DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.43). Approximately 56,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 217,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.38).

DWF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on DWF Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Monday.

Get DWF Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £355.77 million and a PE ratio of -41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.40.

In other DWF Group news, insider Seema Bains sold 137,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £146,861.78 ($191,875.86).

DWF Group Company Profile (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.