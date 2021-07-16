Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.55

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.81 million. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

