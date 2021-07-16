Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 259 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45). 104,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 273,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.46).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Joules Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £271.05 million and a PE ratio of -11.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other Joules Group news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

