Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,994,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

