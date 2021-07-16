Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 304,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 72.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

