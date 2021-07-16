KeyCorp Boosts Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target to $23.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of PLYM opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $21,624,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 294.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 277,038 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $2,988,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.