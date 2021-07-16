Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $292,656.00.

Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

