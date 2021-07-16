Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $292,656.00.
Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05.
- On Friday, June 11th, Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $217.03 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $102,000.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.