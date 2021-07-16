Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 355,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 117,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

