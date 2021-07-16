Conagra Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

