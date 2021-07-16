Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.25. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 2,149 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $165.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 31.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

