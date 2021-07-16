Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.78 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

