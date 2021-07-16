Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 443,150 Shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,576,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,150 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ajax I were worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJAX. Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of Ajax I in the fourth quarter worth $3,103,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter worth $203,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter worth $205,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter worth $513,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJAX stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Ajax I has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

