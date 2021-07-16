Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Up 72.9% in June

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the June 15th total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

CVGI stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $303.71 million, a PE ratio of -65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.