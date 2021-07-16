Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $12.86 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,873 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.13.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

