DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Up 124.1% in June

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the June 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTEA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTEA stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

