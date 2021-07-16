Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $77,730,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,294,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 421,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.29.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total value of $962,150.00. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,111 shares of company stock worth $33,848,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.36.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

