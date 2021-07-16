EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 191.5% from the June 15th total of 607,300 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 392.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 313,093 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $9,555,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

EMCORE stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.31.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

