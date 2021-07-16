Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €50.72 ($59.67). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €50.65 ($59.59), with a volume of 1,981,995 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.05.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

