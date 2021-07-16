Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.