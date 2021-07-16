Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFTR. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

