Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 380.8% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 23,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

