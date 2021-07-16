Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 200,000 Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVOK. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,774,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,703,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,537,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVOK opened at $9.85 on Friday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

