Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.35% of DiamondHead at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $9.70 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

