Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,615 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

