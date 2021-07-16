Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 100,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $485.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

