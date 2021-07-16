Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Vista Outdoor worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

VSTO opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

