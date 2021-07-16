HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Holdings Lowered by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.21, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

