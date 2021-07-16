Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after purchasing an additional 227,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $24,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after buying an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.22. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

