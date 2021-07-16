Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 349,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,411,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,034,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $933,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GHAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.