Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,721,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $720,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

