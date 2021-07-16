Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,267,000.

Get MCAP Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MACQU opened at $10.02 on Friday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MCAP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.