Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acutus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $383.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 45.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 53,280 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 46.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 10.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

