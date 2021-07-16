Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

IMTX stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Immatics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

