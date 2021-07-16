KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) VP Michael David Smith Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) VP Michael David Smith sold 7,500 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $201,225.00.

Michael David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $257,960.64.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

