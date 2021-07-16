nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow Sells 2,500 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $156,425.00.

David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.69.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $21,723,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.