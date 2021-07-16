Mercury (MER) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $562.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $923,178.65 and approximately $562.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00107627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00147811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.72 or 1.00193053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

