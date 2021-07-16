Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $491,634.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.13 million and $491,634.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004586 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00051273 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00036750 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,178,654 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

