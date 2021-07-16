Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $170.79 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.71.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $165.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. Insiders have sold a total of 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.