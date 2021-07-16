Big Data Protocol Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $272,591.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00834645 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 27,585,165 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BDPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.