First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $244,100.00.

FFWM stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.